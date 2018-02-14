You read it here first: Nicky Bojé‚ who turns 45 in March‚ is considering a comeback.

Bojé played the last of his 216 first-class matches as a flinty left-arm spinner and handy batsman in January 2011.

But‚ given how the franchise first-class season is unfolding‚ he does not want to die wondering about his chances of burnishing his legacy.

"Ja‚ well I’ve always thought about it‚" Bojé‚ now the Knights coach‚ said on Tuesday after he heard that five of the leading six wicket-takers are spinners.

He was‚ of course‚ not being entirely serious. But he could have made a decent argument for having another go.

With each team having played six matches, Titans leg spinner Shaun von Berg tops the list with 20 wickets‚ followed by Knights medium pace Malusi Siboto‚ Warriors off-spinner Simon Harmer and his left-arm teammate‚ Jon-Jon Smuts‚ Dolphins left-armer Senuran Muthusamy‚ and Cobras off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Asked why slow poison was working better this summer‚ Bojé‚ who played in the SA of Allan Donald, Fanie de Villiers and other quality quicks‚ was like eight of the 100 batsmen he dismissed in Tests: stumped.