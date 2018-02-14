Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma races against time

"Maybe the only thing I could do differently is to bowl 140, but on a serious note‚ it’s the team’s tactic‚" Bavuma said.

"We’re starting to go down the route where we feel our bowling attack is our strength.

"I think we’re trying to maximise that and I don’t think there’s much that I can do from my side. I think it’s a case of whenever I get the opportunity‚ I have to make it count.

"Playing five seamers against Australia will depend on the wickets we’ll be preparing. The Australians have a lot of bowling firepower so that neutralises us from that perspective.

"In saying that, we do have a lot of trust in our bowling and also the same kind of trust in our batting to make sure they deliver against the firepower Australia may bring.

"We were able to do so in Australia on quick wickets so whatever strategy we do go with‚ I believe we have the skill to adapt to whatever comes our way‚" Bavuma said.

The Cobras have a Sunfoil Series fixture against the Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg on March 1‚ a game that could shape Bavuma’s summer if he is not in the frame for the first Test. Bavuma has not been included in the SA A squad for the three-day game against Australia on March 22 but that also increases the likelihood of Bavuma being in the Test squad.

After this week’s round, where the Cobras will be hosting the Highveld Lions in Paarl on Thursday‚ the franchise first-class tournament takes a break until March 1.

"I’d like to play just to prove to myself that I am fully fit. Australia is a big series so you don’t want to be going to such a series with any doubts physically.

"You’ll already be having doubts mentally because of the injury so you want those to be parked on the side‚" Bavuma said. "I’ll be looking to use the Sunfoil Series game to prove my fitness to the powers above.

"I also need to prove to the doctors that I’m good to go."

TimesLIVE