India claim historic away series victory

There was still hope with Amla and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease and the total on 127 for four in the 27th over. Amla, however, was run out from a direct hit by Hardik Pandya and Andile Phehlukwayo (0) was bowled by the other wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to leave Klaasen running out of partners.

Klaasen was good value for his 39, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the best of the Indian bowlers with four for 57. Earlier, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took a career-best four for 51 as Rohit Sharma finally got going for India scoring a superb 115 as the tourists posted 274 for seven.

SA came into the game looking to strike early, but the first wicket only came in the eighth over when Kagiso Rabada dismissed one of the dangermen, Shikhar Dhawan, with the total on 48.

After that India looked well set to go way past the 300-mark with Rohit impressive after only managing 40 runs in his previous four innings in the series. He favoured the cut shot in particularly but also scored in other areas in his 126-ball innings. He struck 11 fours and four sixes but was eventually out caught by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen off the bowling of Ngidi, who had extracted some extra bounce.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who was dropped by Tabraiz Shamsi on 96, was magnificent with the blade, his calling between the wickets was diabolical as he ran out both in-form man Kohli (32) and Ajinke Rahane (8). Both his partners had come more than halfway down the track only to be shown the face palm by Rohit at the non-strikers’ end.

It did have a negative influence on how the Indian innings progressed from there because the momentum they had maintained in reaching 176 for two in 32nd over slowly subsided as wickets fell.

Ngidi ran in hard and tried to hit the top of off-stump and he was rewarded for his efforts with three middle-order wickets as he beat his previous ODI best of two for 52, attained on Saturday.

TimesLIVE