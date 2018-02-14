Sport / Cricket

Ben Stokes free to join England teammates

14 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
England’s Ben Stokes. Picture: REUTERS
London — Ben Stokes will join his England teammates in New Zealand later this week after the cricketer appeared before a magistrate on Tuesday to indicate a plea of not guilty to a charge of affray.

"Having entered his plea at Bristol Magistrate’s Court today, Ben Stokes will now travel to New Zealand to join the England squad," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It said that Stokes, who was arrested in September after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub, would arrive in New Zealand on Friday to train with his teammates in Hamilton.

"Any decision to include him in upcoming matches will be made by head coach Trevor Bayliss and the England management team.

"He is not being considered for the ongoing International T20 Tri-Series." The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder appeared at the court in the southwestern English city with two other men. All three indicated they were acting in self-defence.

Stokes, vice-captain of the England Test team and one of world cricket’s most destructive batsmen, was arrested on September 26 after scoring 73 in a 124-run ODI win over West Indies.

Reuters

