Glenn Maxwell’s ton does it for the Aussies

Hobart — Glenn Maxwell slammed a last-ball six to score a masterful century and lead Australia to a five-wicket victory over England in the second tri-series Twenty20 international in Hobart on Wednesday.

Maxwell, who earlier took three wickets in two overs, was man of the match with an unbeaten 103 as the Australians chased down England’s 155/9 in the 19th over.

Maxwell, who was controversially dropped from Australia’s one-day team for the recent series against England, responded with a 58-ball century including 10 fours and four sixes at Bellerive Oval.

"It was nice to get one over the rope and finish the job," Maxwell said.

"For us to start the series the way we have has been outstanding. We haven’t had a lot of success in T20 cricket for the last few years.

"Missing out on the one-day squad and not playing any part in the Ashes, it was where I wanted to be this summer.

"I had to do a lot of work behind the scenes and I feel I’ve done that and got back into the Aussie colours."