The familiarity of beating the Warriors led to some arrogance from the Titans, and coach Mark Boucher says they were just cruising in their failed Momentum One Day Cup semifinal.

Having whipped the Warriors in their five previous 50-over encounters‚ the Titans probably expected to make it a half-dozen.

A lack of collective batting responsibility saw the Titans slip to 230 all out‚ a target the Warriors ruthlessly hunted down with 91 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

The Warriors will be waiting on the winners of the Cape Cobras-Dolphins semifinal. Whoever emerges victorious from this fixture will host Friday’s final.

"If we looked at the way we played‚ we didn’t rock up, and from many perspectives the game didn’t feel like a semifinal‚" Boucher said.

"I think our boys were in cruise mode instead of winning the game. I feel the batters didn’t take responsibility upfront but it’s difficult to put a finger on it right now.

"They wanted the game more than we did, and when you get into a few semifinals and win a few trophies‚ you sometimes think someone is going to do the job," he said.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call for everyone, and it’s not the end of the world … it was bad performance on the evening."

The Warriors now have someone else to worry about other than the Titans‚ who have humiliated them in the past two seasons with lopsided results.

The fearlessness with which the Warriors dealt with their chase made a mockery of the dominance the Titans have had over them.

There is no pressure on the Warriors and their interim coach, Rivash Gobind, said they were not worrying about who they would play in the final.

"We thought everyone executed their roles well and our openers played with freedom‚" Gobind said.

"It was a case of transferring all the pressure to the Titans and we didn’t give them a sniff.

"That’s one part of the job done and we now need to focus on the final against whoever it’ll be. It doesn’t matter where it’s going to be.

"We’ll just have to deal with whoever is put in front of us," said Gobind.

