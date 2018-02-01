Sport / Cricket

MOMENTUM CUP

Warriors crush ‘cruising’ Titans

01 February 2018 - 05:30 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Mark Boucher. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Mark Boucher. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The familiarity of beating the Warriors led to some arrogance from the Titans, and coach Mark Boucher says they were just cruising in their failed Momentum One Day Cup semifinal.

Having whipped the Warriors in their five previous 50-over encounters‚ the Titans probably expected to make it a half-dozen.

A lack of collective batting responsibility saw the Titans slip to 230 all out‚ a target the Warriors ruthlessly hunted down with 91 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

The Warriors will be waiting on the winners of the Cape Cobras-Dolphins semifinal. Whoever emerges victorious from this fixture will host Friday’s final.

"If we looked at the way we played‚ we didn’t rock up, and from many perspectives the game didn’t feel like a semifinal‚" Boucher said.

"I think our boys were in cruise mode instead of winning the game. I feel the batters didn’t take responsibility upfront but it’s difficult to put a finger on it right now.

"They wanted the game more than we did, and when you get into a few semifinals and win a few trophies‚ you sometimes think someone is going to do the job," he said.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call for everyone, and it’s not the end of the world … it was bad performance on the evening."

The Warriors now have someone else to worry about other than the Titans‚ who have humiliated them in the past two seasons with lopsided results.

The fearlessness with which the Warriors dealt with their chase made a mockery of the dominance the Titans have had over them.

There is no pressure on the Warriors and their interim coach, Rivash Gobind, said they were not worrying about who they would play in the final.

"We thought everyone executed their roles well and our openers played with freedom‚" Gobind said.

"It was a case of transferring all the pressure to the Titans and we didn’t give them a sniff.

"That’s one part of the job done and we now need to focus on the final against whoever it’ll be. It doesn’t matter where it’s going to be.

"We’ll just have to deal with whoever is put in front of us," said Gobind.

TimesLIVE

Dolphins have the Cobras’s number

The Dolphins will be without Imran Tahir and captain Khaya Zondo, who are joining the Proteas
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batsman De Kock gets chance to regain his game

Quinton de Kock is expected to open with Hashim Amla despite his recent struggles with the bat
Sport
1 day ago

Injured AB to miss first three one-day matches

Duminy expects high-scoring clashes with India in six-game series
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet
Sport / Soccer
2.
What the one-day matches will be about
Sport / Cricket
3.
Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights
Sport / Soccer
4.
Unfocused tennis bad boy Tomic gets taste of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas focus moves from pitch to good wickets
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Dolphins have the Cobras’s number
Sport / Cricket

Proteas batsman De Kock gets chance to regain his game
Sport / Cricket

Injured AB to miss first three one-day matches
Sport / Cricket

Wanderers fields poor pitch punishment
Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ self-belief tops Ottis Gibson’s to-do list
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.