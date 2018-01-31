Sport / Cricket

Dolphins have the Cobras’s number

31 January 2018 - 05:30 Nick Tatham
Imran Tahir. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHILIP BROWN

The Dolphins tackle the Cape Cobras for the second time in a semifinal this season when they head to Newlands on Wednesday for the Momentum One Day Cup playoff.

The Dolphins will be without Imran Tahir and captain Khaya Zondo, who are joining the Proteas ahead of their ODI series against India starting on Thursday. Despite these losses coach Grant Morgan knows he has the player pool to get the job done, especially with the return of Keshav Maharaj.

"We have got guys there that have performed throughout the season," said Morgan. "We’ve got Sibz [Sibonelo] Makhanya back in the mix as well as Vaughn [van Jaarsveld] from injury.

"Keshav led the team in the last game against the Titans because we knew Khaya would be unavailable, so he will lead the side," he said.

While Morgan has been plagued by team selection headaches throughout the campaign, he is not complaining. With the squad slightly thinner this week he is glad he can call on players that have been involved during the campaign.

The Durban players have faced the Cobras a number of times in white-ball cricket this season, with the Dolphins victorious on three of the five occasions and the other two games rained out.

This will be the sixth match between the sides in limited overs cricket, but will be the first time they have clashed at Newlands. Morgan believes his side will have to make more of an adjustment to the conditions than the hosts.

"I would be surprised if they gave us a wicket that turns – we know Newlands doesn’t generally do that," Morgan said.

"No matter what, we will back our template and back our balance in our side, because if it comes to that, we can pick four guys that can bowl seam-up.

"I’m sure we will get a good solid Newlands deck and we’ll just have to take it from there," said the coach.

The Cobras have lost their captain, JP Duminy, who has joined the national one-day squad. Rory Kleinveldt takes over the skipper’s role.

The winners play either the Titans or Warriors in the final on February 2.

Proteas’ self-belief tops Ottis Gibson’s to-do list

The national cricket coach has to restore players’ faith after their loss to India
Steyn and Gayle unsold at Indian Premier League auction

British dynamo Ben Stokes was priced at $1.96m while pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat joined Rajasthan Royals for $1.8m
NEIL MANTHORP: Spicy pitch allows Elgar to bring a little sugar to India game

The truth is, the pitch was too ‘spicy’ and ‘sporty’, but it wasn’t dangerous if you discount fingers and ribs
