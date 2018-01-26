SA and India battle for supremacy in final Test

Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as SA and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla’s 61 enabled SA to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49/1 at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

This Test is heading for a climax not to be missed.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you’ve got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can’t be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close. With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul easily put away some loose deliveries.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only other South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the umpire’s call provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs.

"We had to scratch around for a few runs and at one stage we were quite far behind the deficit, so to get to 190 was a decent effort," Amla said.

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (5/54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

"It was always my dream to play Test cricket and to get my first five-wicket haul, it’s very good. And to contribute to the team’s success is a good feeling," Bumrah said.

"When so much is happening on the wicket you can get over-excited. That was the basic message that was given to the bowlers, not to get carried away, to bowl a disciplined line."

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch. The conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara’s assertion on Wednesday that his side’s total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third-wicket partnership of 64, which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on

the fingers.

SA have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but are seeking their first clean sweep over India.

AFP, Reuters