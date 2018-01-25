Donald Trump has nothing on Greg Fredericks. Neither does Kim Jong-un.

"I’ve got three buttons on my desk‚" Fredericks‚ the CE of the Gauteng Cricket Board‚ said at the Wanderers on Tuesday night. "I’ll push the first one at three o’clock — rain! Then I’ll push the second one — bees!"

Unusual as it is for the suits‚ especially the rare respectable specimens among them‚ to want play interrupted‚ Fredericks had a point. Starting a match in workaholic Johannesburg on a Wednesday is not unlike opening a tap in Cape Town these days: a very bad idea.

Blame the suits’ greed‚ which leads to ever more cricket being force-fed down the game’s clogged throat‚ which leads to playing schedules designed for machines and not people.

Or blame Virat Kohli’s wedding reception‚ which — if you believe this theory — is why India could not arrive in SA in time to play a Boxing Day Test.

So here we are‚ looking out at the veritable 4am parking lot in which SA and India are playing the third Test. You can hear Danny Morrison screeching from a television: "At the Wanderers! On a Wednesday!"

All will be forgiven if the match survives into days four and‚ perchance‚ five — Saturday and Sunday.

That is what Fredericks is hoping hard will happen‚ and if he has to conjure a few environmental stalling tactics to get there‚ what the heck.

But he is between a rock and a hard place. Or‚ in this case‚ between a pitch as green with grass as the stands are bleak with emptiness.

After all SA’s childish churlishness about the Centurion pitch‚ the surface at the Wanderers was in danger of being rendered a caricature of itself. That it has instead emerged true to its character — that of a hungover taxi driver on Louis Botha Avenue at rush hour — is a credit to its creators‚ Bethuel Buthelezi and Chris Scott.

But that means days four and five are slipping over the horizon of possibility‚ particularly with SA bowling like rattlesnakes and India batting like rattled snakes.

There were‚ at least‚ more spectators in the stadium than‚ given the conditions‚ there were spinners in both XIs: none.

Two of them came all the way from Kloof‚ near Durban‚ to keep an eye on their son. "Look who arrived to watch the final Test match‚" Lungi Ngidi tweeted above a picture of his parents‚ Bongi and Jerome. "1st time in a hotel‚ 1st time in Joburg."

Along with the bright lights and the big city‚ the Ngidis saw their youngster concede only three runs in his first spell of five overs and Vernon Philander bowl seven spotless maidens in his first eight overs.

They saw the ball swing like a Dixieland jazz band‚ seam as if it had hit the edge of a concrete slab and bounce like a Jack Russell on a trampoline.

They saw Cheteshwar Pujara take 54 balls to creak off the mark‚ a player as polished as Kohli succumb to strokes that would have a made a Country Districts No11 blush‚ and AB de Villiers hold a screaming edge that felled him as violently as if he had been shot. With that‚ they saw their kid dismiss Kohli for the second time in the series.

They saw a lot. But‚ by 3pm on Wednesday‚ they hadn’t seen any rain.

That might make you wonder what the third button on Fredericks’s desk does.

He never did say. Must be the nuclear option: bat properly‚ you mooks.

TimesLIVE