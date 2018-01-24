Proteas plan to burst India’s Bullring bubble

"Their bowling attack is slightly different but they still have [Morne] Morkel and [Vernon] Philander who are still playing. We’ll have to take the positive from that Test and what worked for us and those are the things we need to repeat again.

"We would love to have another situation where we would capitalise and actually consolidate to bring the Test match towards us rather than letting it slip away," said Kohli.

"As a team, we’re looking to correct all the mistakes that took place and the Wanderers has been a special venue for us.

"We’re focused on the kind of cricket we want to play, and even though it’s been disappointing not to come away with a result, you can feel the positive vibe in the change room in terms of knowing you can do it," Kohl said.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis played a big role in ensuring SA did not lose in 2013 but now has the luxury of knowing the series has been sealed.

SA are also looking to add an element of ruthlessness to their armoury as they are starting to build a reasonably decent home record. Since their seven-wicket defeat to England in January 2016, SA have not lost a Test at home — not even India’s formidable Wanderers record has been a source of concern.

"India have played some great cricket here and the last time we played them here, it was a fantastic Test match," said Du Plessis.

"India have a very good bowling attack. They’ve come over with a very good seam attack and if you have that, you’ll be able to compete.

"We also have a good seam attack but the onus is on making sure we keep their batsmen under pressure," he said.

Both captains said there was a possibility they could go into the match with all-seam attacks on a green, well-grassed pitch.

Remarkably, at a Wanderers ground that usually favours fast bowlers, SA have yet to beat India in a Test match at the ground. Du Plessis admitted that was "an amazing stat".

He acknowledged that teams get a boost from playing where they or their predecessors have enjoyed success.

"You get some grounds where you get a bit of confidence with the way you play and you run with it," he said.

"I can think of a place like Perth in Australia, where we have never lost, and we get to the ground and we feel: ‘We are confident here, we can perform here’," said the captain.

He added: "It’s been a quiet series for most of them [India] and if we keep them under pressure, then we’ll change the statistic that’s been talked about."

Additional reporting AFP