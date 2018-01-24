"It always rewards you for shots — and you can play different shots — because there’s always bounce‚" Cook said.

"So you can always pull and cut. And you know it’s going to bounce‚ so you can leave on length. But it’s about whether you can do that mentally."

What makes batting at the Wanderers such a challenge that only one batsman has topped 1,000 Test runs there‚ and he is the peerless Jacques Kallis?

"The sideways movement was the most difficult thing‚" Cook said. "It was so green. You could bat nicely for an hour and then get an unplayable ball."

A total of 54 centuries have been scored in 37 Tests played at the Wanderers‚ among them double tons by Greg Blewett‚ Adam Gilchrist and Brian Lara.

Daryll Cullinan’s undefeated 337 for Transvaal against Northern Transvaal in October 1993 tops the list of 26 scores of 200 or more that have been made at the Wanderers in first-class cricket. It is an honour roll that features not Jimmy Cook but his son‚ Stephen‚ who scored 200 not out for Gauteng against North West in November 2006.

In the 55 Tests at Cape Town’s Newlands — the polar opposite in every sense to the Wanderers — spectators have been treated to 96 centuries. That’s 42 more hundreds in only 18 more games. Kallis is joined in the Newlands 1,000 Test runs club by Graeme Smith‚ Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers.

Cook ended his first-class career at the Wanderers in February 1995. Has the nature of the pitch changed in 23 years?

"I don’t know that the Wanderers is quite as quick as it used to be but it’s still got some decent pace‚" Cook said.

What shouldn’t change is the approach batsmen bring to the middle. "They should try and play positively on that type of surface; you shouldn’t go into your shell."

And if you win the toss?

"Quite often we used to win the toss and bat‚" Cook said. "Even though we knew it was going to go all over it went slowly so you could adjust and adapt. It can be a struggle for those first two hours because you can easily lose four guys. But if you get to lunch on 60/1 or 70/1 then you’ve done the right thing."

The Wanderers pitch being prepared for Wednesday’s third Test between SA and India has been written up as the antithesis of the uncharacteristically brown‚ slow Centurion surface on which the teams played last week. But the pitch wasn’t as green on Monday as it was last week‚ although it harboured not a hint of brown.

"If they leave a lot of grass on it tends to be slower on the first day‚ day-and-a-half‚" Cook said.

"The ball makes divot marks on the pitch while it’s soft on the first day. When those marks hardened on day three and four‚ then it became difficult to bat."

Even more difficult you mean, Jimmy.

TimesLIVE