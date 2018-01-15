Lungi Ngidi’s first scalp settles early nerves at India Test

SA’s newest fast bowler on the five-day circuit, Lungi Ngidi, was so nervous ahead of his first ball he was not sure if he could let go of the delivery, but he ended the day with his first wicket and a run-out in the second Test against India on Sunday.

"I was very nervous, I thought with my first ball I wasn’t going to let it go I was holding it so tight," Ngidi, 21, told the SuperSport channel.

"But once I let it go I got the feeling that this was my moment and I need to grab it with both hands. After that I just started running in."

Ngidi is playing in just his 10th first-class match of a blossoming career and, despite his nerves, showcased his rich potential with the wicket of Parthiv Patel, the run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara and very nearly the dismissal of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who ended the day on 85 not out.

India are 183/5 in their first innings, trailing by 152 runs on a slow wicket that has bounce but little lateral movement.

The tall, powerful seamer has shown excellent form in domestic cricket to earn his call-up to the Test side in the place of the injured Dale Steyn, having made his Twenty20 international debut against Sri Lanka 12 months ago. He recorded figures of 1/26 in nine overs on Sunday for a satisfactory start to his Test career.

His first wicket was a textbook delivery around the wicket to Patel, a ball that pitched and deviated away from the left-hander, inducing an edge to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.