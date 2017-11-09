Malan ties down Ashes Test spot

"Everyone got a bit of time in the middle, so that was encouraging, but we also need to be scoring hundreds, and big hundreds. So there are lessons to be learnt from today."

Malan helped revive the innings after the tourists had slumped to 195/5 following Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal for nine. Malan put on 76 for the sixth wicket before Chris Woakes fell for 33.

A total of four wickets fell in the final night session of play at the Adelaide Oval, where the first day-night Ashes Test takes place in December.

Young New South Wales leg-spinner Daniel Fallins, in his maiden first-class match, rocked the tourists with the wickets of Stoneman, James Vince (33), Root and Bairstow to finish with 4/71 off 21 overs.

"I was quite nervous last night, but getting a wicket in my first over really settled the nerves and the boys really got around me, so that was good," Fallins said.

Cook’s lean start to the tour continued when he was again dismissed cheaply, in the seventh over. After a second-ball duck in England’s tour opener last week against a Western Australian XI in Perth,

He was dismissed when feathering an outside edge from an attempted forward defensive shot off paceman Jackson Coleman.

Vince was bowled by Fallins when attempting a sweep shot from the spinner’s fifth ball and Stoneman fell to a brilliant one-handed diving catch at mid-wicket by Jake Carder.

And just before the dinner break, Fallins claimed Root when the skipper top-edged a front-foot swipe and was caught by Ryan Gibson at mid-off.

England, who have lost paceman Steve Finn for the tour with a knee injury, rested strike bowler Stuart Broad.

Following the Adelaide game, they have another four-day fixture against a CA XI in Townsville from November 15, before the first Test against Australia starts on November 23 in Brisbane.

AFP