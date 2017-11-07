Sport / Cricket

Report on Global League T20 fiasco due ‘soon’

07 November 2017 - 05:30 Telford Vice
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Cricket SA hopes to conclude its investigation into the T20 Global League (T20GL) fiasco in the next few days.

The T20GL‚ Cricket SA’s version of money-spinning tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ was to have started on Friday.

But Cricket SA said on October 10 it would be postponed because it would lose $25m — more than half the board’s current cash reserves. Cricket SA promised to investigate.

Asked what progress had been made‚ president Chris Nenzani said: "The processes have not yet been concluded.

"We have sensitised the parties involved to work faster and we have set a mid-November target date.

"We are therefore still waiting and we would like to have a fuller report."

Cricket SA has faced criticism over the probe because‚ at this stage‚ it is being conducted away from independent scrutiny. Employing what it has called "two parallel processes"‚ Cricket SA has tasked its internal auditor with examining what went wrong and appointed a law firm to do the same.

The investigation would be perceived as having more integrity should Cricket SA‚ after hearing from the auditor and lawyers‚ decide it warrants a more open approach.

So far the T20GL saga echoes Cricket SA’s reaction to the scandal that erupted after it emerged that R4.7m in bonuses paid to staff for their work on the 2009 IPL was spirited out of the view of its own governance structures. Cricket SA tried to keep that investigation in-house‚ but a subsequent independent probe found that then CE Gerald Majola had broken the law.

He was fired and then lost a Labour Court action against his dismissal.

TimesLIVE

KEVIN McCALLUM: Converting a try with the poles lost in the haze of secrecy

SA and Saru took some heat for winning a transparent process. There were some unhappy folks around
Opinion
4 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA back to square one after Global League flop

‘Many questions are now being asked by broadcasters, players and even administrators about the world market’s appetite for another ...
Opinion
7 days ago

Global to local for cricket fans

Cricket SA confirms the regular T20 tournament will replace the inaugural edition of the fated T20 Global League
Sport
14 days ago

Global T20 staff in dark

Ortus Sport wants R15m severance pay while the people it hired rely on unofficial sources for news, say insiders
Sport
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA reminds World Rugby Council to play according ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Man City come out on top on Super Sunday
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pirates suffer Telkom Knockout woes
Sport / Soccer
4.
The nominees for SA Sports Awards 2017 are ...
Sport
5.
SA’s Dylan Frittelli pushes Rose all the way in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.