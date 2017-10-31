Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

Ottis Gibson to bring in new back-up coaches

31 October 2017 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ottis Gibson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ottis Gibson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Proteas will have a new-look technical team when they take on Zimbabwe in the once-off four-day Test on Boxing Day in Port Elizabeth.

Coach Ottis Gibson confirmed on Monday that he had submitted his wish list to Cricket SA and that he would double up as the bowling coach‚ taking over from Charl Langeveldt.

Assistant coach Adrian Birrell‚ specialist spin bowling coach Claude Henderson and batting consultant Neil McKenzie are also going to be jobless as Gibson makes changes.

"There are likely to be new faces‚" Gibson said‚ indicating that some of the people that he wants to work with are from overseas.

"I am going to do the fast bowling myself and I have spoken to Charl Langeveldt and Cricket SA about that.

David Miller pummels Potch into cricket history

Miller races into cricket’s history books in the second T20 against Bangladesh
Sport
1 day ago

"I have given Cricket SA my wish list‚ if you like‚ of people who I feel could come in and add value to the Proteas.

"Over the past five weeks, while we were playing‚ I was talking to various other people around the country to get opinions.

"There are names of people from overseas and others are local. It is people who I believe can do the job for cricket in the country," he said.

"In terms of the size of the technical team‚ cricket is about batting‚ bowling and fielding.

"So I’ll do the bowling myself‚ then there will be a batting coach and assistant coach and fielding coach.

"Bowling has always been my speciality and having spoken to Charl, he fully understands the situation.

"I am also in discussion with Cricket SA about other key positions, which I believe will make a difference to coaching in this country in terms of having elite coaches."

Gibson also said that The Test would give the Proteas good preparation for the tough incoming tours of India and Australia in the new year‚

He said it was important to get senior players such as Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Morné Morkel in good shape.

"We have four or five players still missing and that remains a concern.

"It is not easy when you have that many players injured. We have started to look at that already to see how we can work around it‚" he said.

"Everybody will be playing franchise cricket in the coming weeks even though it is T20s.

"I have asked all the players to keep tabs on their fitness," Gibson said.

TimesLIVE

