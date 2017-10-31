"I have given Cricket SA my wish list‚ if you like‚ of people who I feel could come in and add value to the Proteas.

"Over the past five weeks, while we were playing‚ I was talking to various other people around the country to get opinions.

"There are names of people from overseas and others are local. It is people who I believe can do the job for cricket in the country," he said.

"In terms of the size of the technical team‚ cricket is about batting‚ bowling and fielding.

"So I’ll do the bowling myself‚ then there will be a batting coach and assistant coach and fielding coach.

"Bowling has always been my speciality and having spoken to Charl, he fully understands the situation.

"I am also in discussion with Cricket SA about other key positions, which I believe will make a difference to coaching in this country in terms of having elite coaches."

Gibson also said that The Test would give the Proteas good preparation for the tough incoming tours of India and Australia in the new year‚

He said it was important to get senior players such as Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Morné Morkel in good shape.

"We have four or five players still missing and that remains a concern.

"It is not easy when you have that many players injured. We have started to look at that already to see how we can work around it‚" he said.

"Everybody will be playing franchise cricket in the coming weeks even though it is T20s.

"I have asked all the players to keep tabs on their fitness," Gibson said.

