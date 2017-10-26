Australia cricket’s Smith and Warner say no to four-day Tests

"Personally, I like five, so I would like to keep it at five," Smith told cricket.com.au.

"Just the traditional way that Test cricket has been played, I think it’s great when you get into that fifth day and enter that last hour, I think it’s a really cool part of the game."

Warner was even more strident in his opposition, saying: "I have no interest in four-day cricket. You have so many variables in Test match cricket — you’ve got weather, some games might be only getting three days, but it just takes one day to have that weather come in and it can ruin it," he told the same website.

"Then on the flip side, it’s a Test. It’s the longevity, being out there on your legs, it’s grit, determination, those things come to my mind to actually want to keep playing five-day cricket. Like a timeless Test [a feature of Test cricket in the 1920s and ’30s], it’s basically survival of the fittest."

Australia Cricket chief James Sutherland has expressed support for the trial, but indicated earlier in October it was unlikely Australia would take part soon.

"We were supportive of the trial…. I think it’s about learning, it’s about innovation, it’s about understanding whether these sorts of things can work," Sutherland said.

"Our Test schedule over the next couple of years before the Test Championship starts has us playing against England this summer, SA, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

"I don’t foresee us playing any four-day Test cricket in that window. But that’s not to say we don’t support the trial. We’ll certainly be interested observers," Sutherland said.

AFP