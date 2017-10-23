Pakistan player reports spot-fixing approach

Sharjah — Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur on Sunday praised an unnamed player for reporting a spot-fixing approach as "a real example to our team".

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed a player was approached with a fixing offer during the one-day series with Sri Lanka but he reported the matter to the board’s anti-corruption unit.

Pakistani media named him as skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

"To be honest the player reacted unbelievably well," Arthur told media at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"He did everything required of him and we had a chat straight afterwards.

"It was handled brilliantly and I think that is a real example to our team and to the cricket world that a really important player was approached and acted to the letter of the law.

"The player in question did exceptionally well as a true ambassador of the game."

The PCB said the matter was also referred to the International Cricket Council.

Arthur was confident any of his players would act in the same manner in future.

"I am very comfortable with our players, they are outstanding and they are intelligent young men and individuals and I have no doubt that if anyone is approached they will do the same way as the individual did," said Arthur.

According to anti-corruption rules, a player is required to instantly report a fixing offer. Failure to do so will result in a ban ranging from a minimum of six months to the maximum, which is a life ban.

