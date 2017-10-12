What a mess. Every which way you look at the stillborn tournament that used to be called‚ and may or may not be called again‚ the Global T20 League (GT20L)‚ you cannot get away from those three little words.

Here are six more words to add to the list: What the hell were they thinking?

They?

Haroon Lorgat‚ Cricket SA’s former CE — a job that was wrenched from him when he officially parted ways with the association on September 28 — who seemed to think he could do as he liked‚ without telling the board‚ to set up the GT20L;

The Cricket SA board‚ which did not ask Lorgat the right questions‚ or did not get the right answers to its questions‚ until it realised it was knee-deep in the proverbial crap;

The GT20L franchise owners‚ who signed up for a bite of this pie in the sky with no clue whether broadcasters or sponsors were anywhere near being secured;

SuperSport‚ which apparently refused to accept that a pertinent clause in its contract with Cricket SA made plain that it did not own the rights to matches that fell outside its existing deal to broadcast domestic and international games played in the country;

The players and their agents‚ who have grown far too used to taking easy money from every and any T20 tournament without asking whether team owners are in it for the good of the game or their own bank balances‚ or some other reason. Match-fixing‚ anyone?