CRICKET STAKEHOLDERS
Many clowns transgressed boundaries in Twenty20 circus
What a mess. Every which way you look at the stillborn tournament that used to be called‚ and may or may not be called again‚ the Global T20 League (GT20L)‚ you cannot get away from those three little words.
Here are six more words to add to the list: What the hell were they thinking?
They?
Haroon Lorgat‚ Cricket SA’s former CE — a job that was wrenched from him when he officially parted ways with the association on September 28 — who seemed to think he could do as he liked‚ without telling the board‚ to set up the GT20L;
The Cricket SA board‚ which did not ask Lorgat the right questions‚ or did not get the right answers to its questions‚ until it realised it was knee-deep in the proverbial crap;
The GT20L franchise owners‚ who signed up for a bite of this pie in the sky with no clue whether broadcasters or sponsors were anywhere near being secured;
SuperSport‚ which apparently refused to accept that a pertinent clause in its contract with Cricket SA made plain that it did not own the rights to matches that fell outside its existing deal to broadcast domestic and international games played in the country;
The players and their agents‚ who have grown far too used to taking easy money from every and any T20 tournament without asking whether team owners are in it for the good of the game or their own bank balances‚ or some other reason. Match-fixing‚ anyone?
Thabang Moroe‚ Cricket SA’s vice-president and‚ as of September 28‚ its acting CE‚ spent much of his media conference on Tuesday trying to convey how much the board was peeved with what Lorgat had allegedly been up to while it was not looking.
Fair enough. The board would seem to have reason to be aggrieved.
But why was it not looking‚ especially after it had fired the previous CE‚ Gerald Majola‚ for hiding millions from Cricket SA’s governance committees?
And why did Lorgat push the corners of the GT20L envelope so hard knowing he was already on thin ice with the board after insufficient transformation was discovered within Cricket SA’s professional arm‚ which he headed? Or would all have been forgiven had he been able to deliver what he had promised?
Brimstone Investments‚ which pulled out of owning a chunk of the Stellenbosch franchise in August‚ might want to call itself clever for running away from this circus. But its shareholders should want to know which company clown made the decision to get involved in the first place.
It is high time‚ too‚ that questions were asked about SuperSport’s relationship with South African sport. For instance‚ can it be right that a broadcaster has representatives on provincial and franchise boards?
Their agendas will not always chime with administrators’s‚ but whoever holds the purse strings will get its way.
Similarly‚ we need to know from players what makes them think they can get away with claiming to be unwitting innocents in all this. As citizens of countries governed by laws‚ they have a responsibility to keep their noses clean.
Instead‚ they look willfully out of touch with reality beyond the boundary.
All that seems to matter to them is that they get paid — even if‚ as in the case of the GT20L they do not do the work.
We have said it before and we will say it again‚ and we won’t be alone: what a bloody mess.
TimesLIVE
