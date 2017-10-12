Cricket SA is looking for partners to fill its dance card

"The plan is to find something to fill that gap that has been left by the postponement of the T20GL because we can’t have a situation where there is no cricket at this time of the year‚" Van Zyl said.

"We are consulting with relevant stakeholders including franchise owners and the players to see what we can do and an announcement will be made soon."

Van Zyl would not be drawn to comment on whether CSA was considering changing the franchise fixtures or engaging Pakistan or Zimbabwe‚ who had openings in their fixtures in November and December.

Pakistan’s last match of the year is the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 29 and they only return to action on January 6 in the first of five one-day internationals against New Zealand in Wellington.

Zimbabwe are currently hosting the West Indies in a two-match Test series‚ which comes to an end on November 2 in Bulawayo, before arriving in SA for a one-off day/night, four-day pink ball Test against the Proteas in Port Elizabeth from Boxing Day.