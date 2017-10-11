Sport / Cricket

SECOND TEST

How off-spinner Perera headlined Sri Lanka's win

11 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Dubai — Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera finished with five wickets to help Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday and take the series 2-0.

Perera had figures of 5/98 as Pakistan, chasing a tough 317 to win, were bowled out for 248 in the second hour of the fifth and final day.

Asad Shafiq fought hard during his 112-run knock — his 11th Test hundred — and with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (68) added 173 for the sixth wicket.

But once their partnership was broken, Sri Lanka, having already won the first Test by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi, quickly closed in on the victory.

This is Pakistan’s first series defeat at their adopted home of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in seven years. They had won five of the previous nine, with four drawn. Pakistan were forced to play in the neutral venues of the UAE following the deadly terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

This is also Pakistan’s first home defeat since losing to SA 1-0 in 2007, a series held on their grounds, and only the second whitewash in their history.

They previously suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia, a series played at venues in Colombo and UAE in 2002.

Shafiq was the ninth man out when he edged paceman Suranga Lakmal to slip where Kusal Mendis took a low diving catch to end all Pakistan’s hopes of an upset win.

Pakistan had looked to the overnight partnership of Shafiq and Ahmed to guide them to the winning target after resuming at 198/5, needing another 119 for victory. Both Shafiq and Ahmed had lucky escapes but Perera finally broke the resistance when Ahmed was caught off a miscued sweep at deep fine leg by Nuwan Pradeep.

T20 Global League out for a duck

CSA stood to lose about $25m after failing to secure a suitable broadcast package and a title sponsor
Sport
14 hours ago

SA cock-a-hoop but know tough ones lie ahead

‘Bangladesh didn’t have the firepower we thought they would have in these conditions,’ says Faf
Sport
1 day ago

Morkel and Gibson due for a chat over a Cup

The Proteas fast bowler wants new coach Ottis Gibson to tell him where his future lies
Sport
1 day ago

