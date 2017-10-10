Four members of SA’s top six — Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Hashim Amla and Du Plessis — scored centuries over the two Test matches.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada made light of the injury-enforced absence from the attack of Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Morné Morkel by claiming 15 wickets at an average of 12.00.

"From this series there is nothing we could have done any better‚" Du Plessis added.

"Everyone did very well‚ everyone scored runs‚ there were big hundreds and important partnerships.

"But we understand we are team that need to get better. If we get better we will challenge that No1 position again.

"We appreciate that India and Australia are going to be a lot tougher," SA’s captain said.

If Du Plessis woke up with a headache on Monday‚ it could have been because of Sunday night’s victory celebrations.

Mushfiqur Rahim might also have a sore head from the fearsome blow Duanne Olivier struck him on the side of the helmet. The Bangladesh captain deferred the advice of SA team doctor Mohammed Moosajee to go to hospital until he was dismissed 32 balls later.

"After I got hit I felt a lot of pain‚ but I had medication and I tried to be there for my team‚" Mushfiqur said.

"I had a chat with doc and our physio in the middle‚ and I said after 10 or 15 minutes if I can’t bat then I would got off. I was not 100% but I was trying my level best to survive until lunch. After that I could assess; but before that I got out.

"Then I went to hospital‚ where the doctors did a few tests. Now I’m OK."

Once that headache passes Mushfiqur might feel another coming on when he thinks about the one-day series that starts in Kimberley on Sunday.