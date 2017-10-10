Sport / Cricket

CSA concedes defeat and postpones inaugural Twenty20 Global League

10 October 2017 - 17:28 Nick Said
Thabang Moroe. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Cricket SA’s (CSA) troubled Twenty20 Global League has been postponed to 2018 in an embarrassing climb-down for the organisation, which launched the tournament amid great fanfare in London in June.

Failure to secure a suitable broadcast package and a title sponsor meant CSA stood to lose about $25m, representing roughly half of the organisation’s cash reserves.

"We have not come to this decision lightly," acting CSA CEO Thabang Moroe said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Having discussed it with all our stakeholders including the franchise owners, we believe that the interest of the league should be our first priority. We have re-assessed our strategy and believe that postponing the first edition of the T20 Global League to next year will serve us well."

A number of top international players had been signed for the 2017 competition, including England one-day captain Eoin Morgan and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

The six-week tournament, due to feature eight teams, was scheduled to run from November 3 to December 16.

Former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat left his job suddenly in September, citing a clash with the organisation’s board, widely reported in to be about his role in setting up the T20 Global League.

Reuters

