Dean Elgar makes it past 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year

06 October 2017 - 16:41 Telford Vice
Dean Elgar. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DUIF DU TOIT
Dean Elgar became the first South African to reach 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year since 2012, in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Elgar was 72 not out after the first session of the second Test against Bangladesh‚ which ended with SA on 126 without loss.

Aiden Markram‚ who was run out for 97 on debut in the first Test when Elgar called for a quick run, was 54 not out.

Elgar reached his landmark with the last ball of the fourth over of Friday’s play‚ a delivery from Subashis Roy that he drove through mid-on for four.

Behind the mess at Cricket SA

The organisation running the game in this country may have played itself into a losing position by dawdling over the price of the broadcast rights ...
Features
1 day ago

The last South African to make it to 1,000 runs in a year was Hashim Amla‚ and Elgar went into the match 16 runs shy of the mark.

Bangladesh won the toss and declined to bat first on what appeared to be a sound surface.

It seems the nightmare of their second innings in Potchefstroom‚ where they were dismissed for their record low of 90 despite good batting conditions‚ remains alive in their heads.

SA won that match by 333 runs‚ but in the winning of it, Morne Morkel was ruled out for up to six weeks with a torn side.

Wayne Parnell replaced Morkel in the team for the second Test.

Bangladesh made four changes‚ the most important of them forced: Soumya Sarkar replaced Tamim Iqbal‚ who has a thigh problem.

