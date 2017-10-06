Dean Elgar became the first South African to reach 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year since 2012, in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Elgar was 72 not out after the first session of the second Test against Bangladesh‚ which ended with SA on 126 without loss.

Aiden Markram‚ who was run out for 97 on debut in the first Test when Elgar called for a quick run, was 54 not out.

Elgar reached his landmark with the last ball of the fourth over of Friday’s play‚ a delivery from Subashis Roy that he drove through mid-on for four.