Dane Paterson may go from the fringes of big cricket to a fully fledged international in the next few days.

On Wednesday Paterson was named in the squad to play three one-day internationals against the Bangladeshis‚ the first of them on October 15.

On Monday the Cobras fast bowler‚ who has played four Twenty20s for SA‚ was called up for Friday’s second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein after Morne Morkel was ruled out for up to six weeks.

He is a long shot to crack the nod for the Test‚ what with Wayne Parnell already in the group‚ but he should get a game in the one-day internationals.

"Dane did very well in the T20 series against England earlier this year‚ particularly when it came to death bowling‚" selection head Linda Zondi was quoted as saying in a Cricket SA release.

"We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50-overs format."

Paterson took 4/32 against England in Cardiff in June‚ twice claiming two wickets in two overs in the last three overs of the innings.

Temba Bavuma‚ who has played only a single one-day international‚ is also in the 14-man mix for the first series SA will play in the format since their failed Champions Trophy campaign in England in June.

The omissions from that 15-man squad are Morkel‚ Chris Morris‚ who is also injured‚ and Keshav Maharaj.

The rubber marks Faf du Plessis’s first in charge since he succeeded AB de Villiers as SA’s one-day international captain in September.

SA won the first test by 333 runs in Potchefstroom on Monday‚ and their chances of sealing the series in Bloemfontein took a great leap forward on Wednesday when Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal was taken out of the equation, with a thigh injury.

The visitors‚ already weakened by the absence of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan‚ hope to have Tamim back on board for the one-day series.

SA one-day international squad: Faf du Plessis (captain); Hashim Amla; Temba Bavuma; Farhaan Behardien; Quinton de Kock; AB de Villiers; JP Duminy; Imran Tahir; David Miller; Wayne Parnell; Dane Paterson; Andile Phehlukwayo; Dwaine Pretorius; Kagiso Rabada.