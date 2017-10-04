Sport / Cricket

STOKES INCIDENT

Call for England cricket to sober up

04 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
England’s Ben Stokes. Picture: REUTERS
England’s Ben Stokes. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

London — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has called for a change in the culture of the national team after Ben Stokes’ arrest on a night out.

Stokes was arrested in Bristol on suspicion of causing bodily harm after getting into a fight in the early hours last Monday.

Video footage allegedly shows the England all-rounder throwing punches and knocking a man to the floor.

Stokes, who has not been charged, and other England teammates were out celebrating a one-day international win over West Indies less than 72 hours before their next game.

Vaughan believes that was a poor decision and says England’s management needs to deal with players’ behaviour.

"Yes, he’s 26 years of age, he should be more mature, he has made a huge mistake and I have no sympathy for Ben Stokes," Vaughan told the BBC.

"But the management of the England team have to look at themselves in the mirror and say: ‘Hang on a minute, could we have done a bit more, could we have been a bit stricter’?"

Stokes has been involved in drink-related stories before, having been sent home from a 2013 Lions tour, while it has been reported that he was out partying during a Test match at Old Trafford recently.

"A story came out this week that Ben Stokes was out until 3am during a Test match in Manchester," Vaughan added.

"If I knew it and the media knew it, how come anything wasn’t done to Ben Stokes in the England team?"

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Only 300 tickets sold for Bafana qualifier at FNB ...
Sport
2.
All Blacks and Springboks’ rivalry ‘close as ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Mama Serena to play catch-up
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks to attack All Blacks with ball-in-hand
Sport / Rugby
5.
Morkel injury gives Paterson a chance
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.