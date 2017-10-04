Cricket SA (CSA) and SuperSport will unveil a broadcast deal for the troubled Twenty20 Global League (T20GL) on Thursday.

But indications are that CSA could lose almost R60m in revenue from the ambitious venture — the difference between what is believed to have been SuperSport’s initial offer and the price that the board and the broadcaster have reportedly agreed on.

CSA apparently rejected SuperSport’s original bid of $10m‚ and now it seems the parties have shaken hands on a price of $5.8m.

The difference of $4.2m was worth R57.08m at Wednesday’s exchange rate.

That could be seen as the cost of leaving the matter undecided until so late in the day‚ with the tournament set to start in less than a month’s time.

A SuperSport spokesperson denied that a contract had been signed: "No deal has been made. We are in discussions‚ period."

He declined to "divulge or even speculate figures".

But a CSA source was bullish‚ in a text message on Wednesday‚ that the deal was about to be sealed: "We are announcing tomorrow!"

For their next trick‚ CSA will try to nail down a title sponsor for an event in which a franchise has already changed hands.