Perfect Potch pitch wanted for first Test

The Proteas think-tank must balance the side for the conditions and it appears all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is likely to join opener Aiden Markram as the other debutant on Thursday.

"If it’s going to be a flat wicket, probably we will need the extra batting option. It looks like it is going to be a good wicket and possibly we will have an extra bowling option," he said.

Du Plessis said the other all-rounder, Wayne Parnell, had recovered from injury but would not take part in the first Test. So, Phehlukwayo, who was part of the Proteas side to England earlier in 2017, is likely to make his debut.

"Wayne did pass his fitness test, but he is probably not going to play because of the other options that we have within the squad," the captain said.

"We have the option of choosing between seven batsmen and our all-rounder. With the new season, we will still try to make sure that we can find out what is our best combination. We have not finalised the starting line-up.

"I have a selection meeting after this media conference and Theunis de Bruyn and Andile look in good form.

"Theunis came on the back of a good score for the Knights last week and Andile brings that batting and bowling aspect to the team. We will try and see if we can give both of them a go, but it is more about the conditions."

Fast bowler Dale Steyn is training with the side but he will not be part of the playing personnel because he is continuing with his rehabilitation. Du Plessis said Steyn had been brought back "purely for the fact that he has been away from the squad for a while and we know that from a fitness point of view he still has a few boxes to tick.

"It’s just for him to be around our physio and work with him and also to be with the group again to make sure that he

feels important.

"He is a crucial part of our team, and also to try and help out where he can with some of the younger bowlers."

Vernon Philander’s lower back injury has ruled him out of the second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein on October 6, reports Telford Vice.

The fast bowler had already been removed from the equation for the first Test.

SA team management said Philander had "mostly recovered" from the back problem that he suffered on the winter tour to England.

"He is now on a two-to three-week return to play bowling programme in order to be ready for the Cobras in the second half of the Sunfoil Series matches in October."