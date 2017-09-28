Cricket SA (CSA) and its CEO, Haroon Lorgat, appear to have parted ways.

It emerged on Thursday morning that the two parties were set to announce a shock separation agreement in the coming days.

Highly placed insiders on the CSA board told TimesLIVE it was a decision that had to be taken for the sake of the organisation‚ but they did not divulge further details.

It is believed there is tension between Lorgat and the board.

"For obvious reasons I can’t go into the details but it is true that the two parties have reached a separation agreement, which is being taken care of by legal people, and an announcement will be made in the coming days‚" the insider said.

The insider also said Lorgat’s departure was not discussed during a meeting between the board and franchise owners in Johannesburg this week.

Lorgat could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Earlier this year‚ CSA denied reports that the board asked Lorgat to resign as a result of a fall-out with chief financial officer Nassai Appiah.

Lorgat joined CSA in August 2013 despite furious objections by the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and he is credited with bringing financial stability to an organisation that was bleeding.

He has also been vital in the organisation of the Global T20 League‚ which is to take place in the country in November and December, featuring eight franchises owned by local and overseas business people.