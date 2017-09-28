Captain Faf’s advice to Markram on his Bangladesh Test debut

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has advised opening batsman Aiden Markram to forget all the noise as he prepares to make his Test debut against Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old Markram will open the batting with his Titans teammate Dean Elgar.

Du Plessis said it was important for him to stay focused.

"Enough has been said about Aiden in the past week or so and we know that he is a quality cricketer with youth on his side‚" Du Plessis said.

"For me‚ it is important that he doesn’t listen too much to the things that are being said out there about him. It is really important for him to stay focused on the fact that he is just playing another game and walking out to play as he would for the Titans‚" the captain of the Proteas said.

Du Plessis added that Markram should take everything in his stride in the build-up to the Test.

"He must make sure that there is no extra pressure on him and, in fact‚ try to take all that away from him.

"He must be as comfortable as possible with the knowledge that he is going to play for SA."

TimesLIVE