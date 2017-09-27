Sport / Cricket

TEST CRICKET

Old mates square up in Potch cricket Test

27 September 2017 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
SA coach Ottis Gibson is looking forward to a reunion with Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh when the two countries meet in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

The coaches have remained friends since playing for the West Indies in the 1990s and Walsh is expecting a warm reception from his host.

"We played for the West Indies together on tours and I also played against him in county cricket. He played for Durham and I played for Gloucestershire‚" said Walsh.

"We are still friends and I am expecting a warm reception from him. I am hoping that we can put some pressure on him by playing good cricket.

"I am sure he will appreciate that because it will be the same with us," he said.

"He came to say hello last week and we had a brief chat. But the pleasantries will be put on hold for the duration of the two Test matches because we are here on the serious business of winning."

Walsh said Gibson would add value to the sport in the country because of his vast experience at the highest level. "He used to play here‚ he is used to the conditions and I would like to see him doing well with the team."

Most of the Bangladesh bowlers have not experienced South African conditions‚ which are going to offer bounce and carry‚ but Walsh said it was his job to prepare them accordingly. "Myself‚ the head coach and the conditioning coach have been to SA before and we know the conditions. But we have an inexperienced bowling attack. It is the first time they will be challenged by these kinds of conditions."

