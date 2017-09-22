Pointers for productive use of the coach’s time

SA were poor in England this winter. Gibson, who served as England’s bowling coach, knows that only too well. But there remains a hardness at SA’s centre — and that has apparently been drummed out of their rugby equivalent — that Gibson would do well to acquaint himself with as soon as possible.

Find some fast bowlers: No Dale Steyn. No Vernon Philander. No Chris Morris. All are out with injuries. At this rate, Gibson might be tempted to dig deep in his luggage for a set of whites from his own fast-bowling days and suit up.

Easy tiger. SA has never been short of quality quicks and with Morné Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo and Junior Dala to pick from — and Lungi Ngidi almost back from injury — the home side should not struggle to test the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Have a drink with Faf: If a cricket team was a ship, it would sail or sink on the quality and depth of the relationship between captain and coach.

SA are fortunate that both Gibson and Faf du Plessis are thoughtful and easy-going okes with plenty of space in their personalities for differing points of view. So, it is not difficult to imagine them getting along.

Conventional wisdom says one of those personalities needs to be bigger for the relationship to work properly. Right now, the stronger partner would seem to be Du Plessis.

Have a coffee with Hash: No-one in cricket is more revered than Hashim Amla.

Amla has reached a century only once in his last 25 completed innings for SA across all formats. His gift for playing the unplayable delivery to parts of the ground it has no right to be played to, and for days on end, would seem to be fading.

Amla is 34 and he has a young family — he has a life beyond cricket. So, how much does he have left in the tank?

Gibson needs to know.

