Morné Morkel will consider a Kolpak deal in 2018 if he is not in coach Ottis Gibson’s squad for the 2019 World Cup in England.

The fast bowler said he would speak with Gibson to get clarity on a few things before making a decision.

"I am 32 and it is one of the conversations I am going to have with Ottis to find out where I fit in with white-ball cricket‚ and if there are any plans for me in 2019‚" said Morkel‚ adding that his Test place is not guaranteed when Vernon Philander‚ Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada are fit.

"Are they going to look to rebuild for the World Cup. I need to see what is going to happen. Am I going to miss out?"

Morkel has pledged his full attention for the summer to the Proteas‚ who play Bangladesh‚ India and Australia.

TimesLIVE