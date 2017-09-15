CRICKET Dale Steyn opts to go ‘clubbing’

Here is hoping the Titans’ team sheet for their first-class match against the Dolphins in Centurion next week was filled out in pencil. Dale Steyn’s name was among them when the team was picked. Now it is not.

"I’ve decided not to play‚" Steyn said on Thursday.

"Right now I’m bowling fine but I haven’t hit the full workload I’d need to handle four-day cricket or a Test‚ so I decided it was best not to play."

Steyn has been sidelined since fracturing his shoulder while bowling for SA against Australia in a Test in Perth in November 2016.

After months of recovery and rehabilitation he had hoped to play in Tuesday’s match to stake a claim for the Test series against Bangladesh that starts in Potchefstroom on September28. Instead‚ he will seek out less taxing opportunities to ease himself back into the international frame.