Pakistan do it at home

Pakistan beat the World XI by 20 runs in an exciting finish to the first Twenty20 match here on Tuesday, celebrating the return of international cricket to the country amid tight security.

It is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, also in Lahore.

Pakistan’s total of 197/5 saw Babar Azam top-scoring with a 52-ball 86 studded with 10 boundaries and two sixes, adding 122 for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad.

The World XI finished on 177 with Darren Sammy and skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 29 each. For Pakistan Sohail Khan, Shadab Khan and Rumman Raees each took two wickets.

AFP