Clean sweep of the captaincies for Faf du Plessis

12 September 2017
Faf du Plessis. Picture: REUTERS
Faf du Plessis. Picture: REUTERS

Faf du Plessis will captain the national team in all three formats‚ Cricket SA (CSA) said on Monday.

Du Plessis‚ already SA’s Test and T20 captain‚ takes over the one-day side from AB de Villiers — who stood down last month.

A CSA release said the board had "approved the recommendation of the national selection panel" to install Du Plessis as one-day international skipper.

His first engagement as ODI captain will be three matches against Bangladesh next month.

