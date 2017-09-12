Faf du Plessis will captain the national team in all three formats‚ Cricket SA (CSA) said on Monday.

Du Plessis‚ already SA’s Test and T20 captain‚ takes over the one-day side from AB de Villiers — who stood down last month.

A CSA release said the board had "approved the recommendation of the national selection panel" to install Du Plessis as one-day international skipper.

His first engagement as ODI captain will be three matches against Bangladesh next month.