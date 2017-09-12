Sport / Cricket

Aiden Markram to lead A side against Bangladesh in Benoni

12 September 2017 - 05:30 Telford Vice
Aiden Markram’s selection as captain of the SA Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in Benoni next week adds to the theory that he will make his debut in the Test series against the Asians later in September.

Markram‚ who led SA to triumph at the 2014 under-19 World Cup in Dubai‚ heads up a squad — to be coached by Russell Domingo — that includes Titans wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen‚ Gauteng opening batsman Yaseen Valli and Dolphins fast bowler Lwandiswa Zuma.

The three-day match starts next Thursday‚ and should help the selectors to come up with a squad for the Tests against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, from September 28, and in Bloemfontein from October 6.

Global League yet to start, but losing millions

Cricket SA and SuperSport seem to have a significant difference of opinion over broadcast rights
Sport
4 days ago

Australia’s batting fragility a worry

Australia romp to a seven-wicket victory, but not before another mini-collapse
Sport
4 days ago

