Australia’s batting fragility a worry

Chittagong — Australia had to tackle their tendency to collapse before 2017’s Ashes series against England, skipper Steve Smith said after his team levelled their two-Test series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Humbled inside four days in the series opener in Dhaka, Australia romped to a seven-wicket victory, but not before another mini-collapse in their chase of a 86-run target.

Openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw, as well as Smith, perished before Australia reached 50, although Glenn Maxwell scored a breezy unbeaten 25 and sealed the victory with a six.

"Those batting collapses, they’ve become quite a regular occurrence for us," Smith said after Australia slipped to fifth place in Test rankings despite the win. "It’s something we need to rectify. We get ourselves into good positions and then can’t go on with it."