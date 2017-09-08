Australia’s batting fragility a worry

Chittagong — Australia had to tackle their tendency to collapse before 2017’s Ashes series against England, skipper Steve Smith said after his team levelled their two-Test series against Bangladesh on Thursday.
Humbled inside four days in the series opener in Dhaka, Australia romped to a seven-wicket victory, but not before another mini-collapse in their chase of a 86-run target.
Openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw, as well as Smith, perished before Australia reached 50, although Glenn Maxwell scored a breezy unbeaten 25 and sealed the victory with a six.
"Those batting collapses, they’ve become quite a regular occurrence for us," Smith said after Australia slipped to fifth place in Test rankings despite the win. "It’s something we need to rectify. We get ourselves into good positions and then can’t go on with it."
The series exposed Australia’s frailties against spin bowling. In Dhaka, they lost 19 wickets to the Bangladesh spinners, with the other dismissal being a runout.
"I’m proud of the way the boys got over the line in the end to get the 1-1 draw," Smith said.
Smith’s counterpart, Mushfiqur Rahim, said that Bangladesh, who registered their first Test win against Australia in Dhaka, would take heart from the drawn series ahead of their tour of SA.
"We will learn from this innings and hopefully in the next couple of years, if a similar situation comes, we’ll handle it better," Mushfiqur said.
"Whether you win or lose, there are always areas to improve. It will be different conditions in SA. We have to come up with good plans and execute well."
Reuters
