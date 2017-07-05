Just keep going, Oz cricket urged

Australia’s cricketers and board should extend their previous agreement by 12 months while they try to find a solution to a bitter pay dispute, according to former captain Michael Clarke.

The previous memorandum of understanding expired at midnight on Friday with no sign of a deal in place, leaving about 230 leading cricketers without contracts and the fate of future tours in limbo.

Once the deadline passed, Australia’s players threatened to boycott an A team tour of SA later in July unless a new agreement was struck with Cricket Australia (CA) beforehand.

"What needs to happen is keep the current memorandum of understanding for the next 12 months and allow the players to get back to what they do best," Clarke said on Tuesday at Nine Network’s marketing launch for the Ashes.

"Please go behind closed doors and sort this in private," he urged Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA). "The players want to play… let’s allow them to play, while this stuff gets sorted out in the background."

At the heart of the dispute is CA’s insistence that the two-decade-old model, under which players get a fixed percentage of revenue, should be jettisoned.

CA believes the revenue-share model is unfit for modern times and is starving grassroots cricket of funding, while players say it has underpinned the game’s growth and prosperity over the past 20 years.

"There will be a compromise. The ACA and CA will find a way to make this work," Clarke said.

The ACA has called on CA CE James Sutherland to come to the negotiating table, but he has remained silent since e-mailing players in May, informing them they would be unemployed if they failed to agree to a new memorandum of understanding by the June 30 deadline.

"It does seem very strange. You’ve got to wonder what the hell is going on," former Australia captain Ian Chappell said.

"They’ve done a few strange things and Sutherland not being involved is one of them."

A two-Test tour of Bangladesh and a one-day international series in India also remain in doubt if the dispute continues to linger.

"I can’t believe they [CA] will want to upset India, so I would have thought that something will happen before," he said.

"Because they won’t want to cancel that."

