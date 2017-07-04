Family has come first for Faf du Plessis‚ who will miss the opening match of SA’s Test series against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

Du Plessis, who became father of a baby girl last Thursday, "will be unable to return in time"‚ Cricket SA said on Monday. Dean Elgar will become the 12th South African Test captain since readmission.

"Faf’s wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK‚" SA’s team manager‚ Mohammed Moosajee‚ said.

"The mother and baby have settled at home‚ but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."

Du Plessis’ absence could mean Aiden Markram‚ who was named in the squad as cover‚ is set to make his debut.

Theunis de Bruyn‚ who played in his first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton in March is another option to fill the vacancy.

Elgar will be happy that the leader of his attack‚ Vernon Philander‚ has been passed fit from the ankle injury that he sustained while he was playing for Sussex.