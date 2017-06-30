A committee consisting of former coaches Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons and three Cricket SA board members has been tasked with recommending a candidate to the board.

It seems all that can prevent Toyana from being that candidate is his lack of international experience‚ as a player and a coach‚ to bolster the 84 first-class caps he won as a batsman‚ most of them for Easterns‚ the Titans and Gauteng.

But Cricket SA took a leap of faith in Domingo — who did not reach first-class level as a player — in 2013 and he has repaid that faith by guiding his team to victory in 94 of 168 matches.

That is a success rate of 55.95%. Kirsten‚ one of the most respected coaches in the game‚ won 55.74% of his matches as SA’s coach.

On Thursday a Cricket SA spokesperson would not say whether Domingo had tried to keep his job but confirmed that interviews had been held and the committee would make its recommendation to the board on July 21.

"An announcement on the coaching position will be made after the Test series against England‚" the spokesperson said.

Which could mean that nothing will change.

However‚ during SA’s tour to New Zealand in March members of the Proteas management team said that "we’ll be gone after England".

That might mean a wholesale cleanout is on the cards‚ from Domingo to his assistant‚ Adrian Birrell‚ batting consultant Neil McKenzie‚ bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and even long-term support staff such as Mohammed Moosajee‚ who was appointed team manager in April 2008.

Domingo was due to return to England on Thursday having gone home last week to be with his mother after she had been injured in an accident.

It is understood he could slip into a lower-profile role within Cricket SA after the England tour‚ possibly as SA A coach.