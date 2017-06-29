Sport / Cricket

MINISTER’S ULTIMATUM

Sri Lanka players told to get fit or pack their bags

29 June 2017 - 06:40 Agency Staff
Lasith Malinga. Picture: REUTERS
Lasith Malinga. Picture: REUTERS

Colombo — The Sri Lankan government on Wednesday warned the national cricket team to get fit in three months or get booted out.

The ultimatum came after the squad were found to be unfit for the series that starts on Friday against Zimbabwe.

"No one has a satisfactory level of fitness, but I made an exception this time," Sport Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

Players are selected by an independent panel for the national team, but the sports minister must give final approval before they can represent the country.

Jayasekara said no member of the 13-man squad had met required international fitness standards and noted that high levels of injuries were due to poor endurance.

Only two players — Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka — scored high marks in the "yo-yo" endurance test which is mainly running against the clock. Three other tests were also carried out.

Controversial fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who weighs 80kg, failed one test and barely scraped through the rest.

"Malinga has suffered recurring injuries partly because of the poor fitness," a source said.

He was slapped with a fine of 50% of his match fee for Friday’s game and given a six-month suspended match-ban for comparing Jayasekara to a "monkey" and saying the minister knew nothing about cricket.

The Sri Lankan board held an inquiry after Malinga publicly lambasted Jayasekara who had said many players were too fat following their failure to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals recently.

The typical body fat for a cricketer was 16%, but most Sri Lankan players had more than 26%, Jayasekara said. He warned that any player with more than 16% would not be allowed to represent the country.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that Malinga had apologised and also pleaded guilty to violating his contract with the board which precluded players from making public statements.

AFP

Kiwis next up for Proteas

SA dispose of Pakistan with highest total in the tournament’s history
Sport
1 day ago

Graeme Smith comes in to bat for AB

AB de Villiers talked out of Test retirement by Cricket SA and has nothing to prove, Smith writes
Sport
1 day ago

Heino Kuhn finally bags Proteas selection

Picked after scoring double ton for SA A
Sport
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wayde van Niekerk beats Michael Johnson’s 300m ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Penalty kings Germany confident
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ruling expected on sale of Thanda Royal Zulu
Sport / Soccer
4.
ARCHIE HENDERSON: The All Blacks can be beaten. ...
Sport
5.
Safa expects an end to losses
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

AB de Villiers heads home after T20 tour to mull his international cricket ...
Sport / Cricket

Women show men how Proteas win
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORPE: AB struggles to field questions about his future out of the park
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.