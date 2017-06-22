Why coach Anil Kumble’s exit is a triumph for player power

"… it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on", the 46-year-old Kumble wrote in a Twitter message posted on Tuesday.

Kumble, India’s highest Test wicket-taker, added that he was surprised by Kohli’s reservations over his style of coaching.

"I see the coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest," wrote Kumble, who may not be as expressive as Kohli but is perceived as equally assertive.

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar was critical of the circumstances that led to Kumble’s demise.

"So you want softies. You want somebody to just tell you, ‘okay boys, don’t practise today because you guys are not feeling well, okay take a holiday, go shopping’. You want that kind of a person," Gavaskar told Indian television channel NDTV.

"If any of the players are complaining, I feel those players are the ones who should be left out of the team," he added.

Since Greg Chappell’s tumultuous two-year tenure ended in 2007, successors such as John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher registered varied degrees of success with the team, confining themselves largely to the background.

Former skipper Bishan Singh Bedi said he was not surprised by Kumble’s decision because no self-respecting person could have carried on in such an environment.

"Gratitude has obviously been thrown out of window by whoever raising ‘revolt’," tweeted the spin great, calling it a loss for Indian cricket.

Gavaskar said the episode would send out the wrong message as the Indian cricket board set about finding a successor for Kumble.

"This is sending a signal for the next coach — either bow down to what the players want you to do, otherwise you, like one of India’s cricket legends Anil Kumble, will have to step down."

Reuters