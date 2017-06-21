Why the ICC may scrap cricket’s Champions Trophy

London — The Champions Trophy could be scrapped in favour of staging the World Twenty20 every two years, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO David Richardson.

Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs to win the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Sunday, with a worldwide television audience of millions watching the stunning final.

But some officials believe the eight-team event is now too similar to the World Cup, which the ICC, controversially, has decided should be contested by just 10 teams from the 2019 event in England.

India is due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned on Monday that it was by no means certain the event would go ahead, with the former wicketkeeper for SA saying future World Twenty20s could feature up to 20 teams.

We want to "differentiate our global events from each other so that they can be standalone and create maximum interest every time", Richardson said on the eve of the ICC’s annual conference in London.