London — Kevin Pietersen’s relationship with SA is set to become more complicated and the inaugural Global T20 League could be the stage for that drama.

In 2000, Pietermaritzburg-born and educated Pietersen left for England in a huff‚ blaming SA’s transformation policies.

The rest is history: 104 Tests for England in which he scored 8,181 runs at 47.28 with 23 centuries and became one of the dominant — and divisive — players of his era.

It will forever be a blot on South African cricket that Pietersen’s potential as a batsman was not spotted before he left as nothing more notable than a mediocre off-spinner.

But could space have been found in SA’s team for him and his dressing room-sized ego?

Now a week away from his 37th birthday‚ Pietersen last played a Test in January 2014. It was also his last game for England‚ a fact that has been blamed on his self-centred personality.

Since Pietersen last pulled an England shirt over his head, he has become a key figure in the travelling circus of mercenaries who are hired to put a sheen on what would otherwise be just another T20 tournament.

The Global T20‚ which was launched in London on Monday‚ is the latest specimen. Pietersen will be there next summer as a "marquee" international player.

He has been back to the country he spurned before‚ playing for England in 2004-05 and 2009-10‚ in the 2007 World T20 and for the Dolphins in the domestic T20 tournament in 2015 and 2016.

But his presence this time has a different emphasis.

Pietersen said on Monday his Indian Premier League (IPL) days were behind him‚ and that his English summers as a player were numbered.

"I reckon this might be my last season playing in England‚" he said.

"[In 2018] I’m building a house in the Kruger National Park, so all of next [northern] summers I will be at my house in SA‚ so I won’t be playing in England," Pietersen said.

Having called time on other aspects of his career‚ what made the Global T20 so special?

"This will mean a hell of a lot to me‚" he said. "It’s a brilliant country; I love SA. It’s an opportunity to go back and spend time with family‚ to hang out with all my mates‚ to be in the sunshine and to just enjoy home."

That does not sound like someone who has gone sour on SA. Perhaps enough money to prise Pietersen away from commentating on the Ashes sweetened the deal.

"When they called me, I was supposed to be doing [commentary on] the Ashes, but luckily this call came in before I signed any contracts, so I just had to bail on those‚" he said.

Then there was the bigger picture to consider.

"I’m playing some of the best cricket of my career.

"As long as I can do that‚ I’ll play," Pietersen said.

"I’m 36 and I’m fitter than I ever was when I played for England," he said.

SA‚ where Pietersen started his career‚ could well be where it ends.

Barring an unlikely England recall‚ he could qualify to play for SA in 2018.

And there is a World Cup looming in 2019 that‚ in the wake of a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign‚ could do with a shot of ego — even if it is a 36-year-old’s ego. Kevin Pietersen in SA’s team? It is a scary thought‚ not least for their opponents.

