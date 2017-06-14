Mickey Arthur urges Pakistan to go ‘one step further’

Cardiff — Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has insisted his side will not settle for simply reaching a Champions Trophy semifinal against England as he urged them to go "one step further".

Arthur’s men were the lowest-ranked side when the tournament got under way.

And their fans could have been forgiven for thinking the worst when Pakistan suffered a 124-run thrashing by arch-rivals and title-holders India in their Group B opener, with Arthur himself branding the team’s performance "shambolic".

Yet they bounced back within days to defeat top-ranked SA, before sealing a last-four clash with tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday thanks to Monday’s nail-biting three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Welsh capital.

All of Pakistan’s matches so far have either been in Birmingham or Cardiff but with Sunday’s final at The Oval in London, Arthur told reporters in Cardiff on Tuesday: "We want to end up in London.

"We certainly didn’t want to be just making up the numbers in this competition, and we’ve shown that we weren’t," said the South African, who took charge of Pakistan just prior to their tour of England last year.

"Now we need to go one step further and never be satisfied.

"The last thing I want is for us to go away now thinking that we got to a semifinal, we’re okay, we’ve achieved, because that would be a cop-out in my mind."

AFP