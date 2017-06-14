Sport / Cricket

CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Mickey Arthur urges Pakistan to go ‘one step further’

14 June 2017 - 05:59 Agency Staff
Coach Mickey Arthur. Picture: Getty Images
Image: Coach Mickey Arthur. Picture: Getty Images

Cardiff — Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has insisted his side will not settle for simply reaching a Champions Trophy semifinal against England as he urged them to go "one step further".

Arthur’s men were the lowest-ranked side when the tournament got under way.

And their fans could have been forgiven for thinking the worst when Pakistan suffered a 124-run thrashing by arch-rivals and title-holders India in their Group B opener, with Arthur himself branding the team’s performance "shambolic".

Yet they bounced back within days to defeat top-ranked SA, before sealing a last-four clash with tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday thanks to Monday’s nail-biting three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Welsh capital.

All of Pakistan’s matches so far have either been in Birmingham or Cardiff but with Sunday’s final at The Oval in London, Arthur told reporters in Cardiff on Tuesday: "We want to end up in London.

"We certainly didn’t want to be just making up the numbers in this competition, and we’ve shown that we weren’t," said the South African, who took charge of Pakistan just prior to their tour of England last year.

"Now we need to go one step further and never be satisfied.

"The last thing I want is for us to go away now thinking that we got to a semifinal, we’re okay, we’ve achieved, because that would be a cop-out in my mind."

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
England punish Junior Boks for slew of errors
Sport / Rugby
2.
Benni’s big plans for City
Sport / Soccer
3.
AB takes over from Faf to lead T20 series against ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Elton Jantjies lists reasons for his improvement
Sport / Rugby
5.
America’s Cup vaults technology barriers
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Poor Proteas in ponder land
Sport / Cricket

Huge stadia upgrade for new league
Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka chase stuns India
Sport / Cricket

Teamwork rolls England into semis
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.