London — Cricket SA (CSA) is advertising for a head coach even as the national team is reeling from one poor result to the next in England.

In a notice that runs to 730 words‚ CSA’s website says the board is "considering the position of the Proteas’ head coach until at least the end of the 2019 … World Cup".

This might come as news to the incumbent‚ Russell Domingo‚ who was asked on Sunday whether he had clarity over his situation.

"No‚" Domingo replied.

Had he applied for the job?

"No‚ not yet‚ no."

Could he say if he was interested in taking the team to the 2019 World Cup?

"Can’t say."

Did he have any thoughts of what he may do a few months from now if he was not longer SA’s coach?

"No thoughts yet."

If Domingo wants to stay in the job — which Faf du Plessis‚ AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar have said they want him to do — he had better get a move on: applications close on Friday.

CSA has appointed a committee consisting of two of Domingo’s predecessors‚ Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons‚ and administrators Norman Arendse‚ Rihan Richards and Oupa Nkagisang‚ to find and recommend candidates to the board.

And all this while SA‚ who have lost the one-day series in England and shambled out of the Champions Trophy in embarrassing fashion with a crushing loss to India at The Oval on Sunday‚ are trying to focus on the T20 series that starts in Southampton next Wednesday, as well as next month’s test series.

Not for the first time‚ the suits are complicit in complicating what needs to happen on the field.