AB takes over from Faf to lead T20 series against England

14 June 2017 - 05:59 Telford Vice
AB de Villiers. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Cricket SA offered its own answer to questions over AB de Villiers’s captaincy ability on Tuesday when it named him to lead the national team in the T20 series against England.

De Villiers presided over SA’s 2-1 one-day series loss against England and their disastrous Champions Trophy campaign‚ in which they failed to reach the knockout stage.

Despite that, De Villiers was named T20 captain in the absence of regular skipper Faf du Plessis‚ who will return home to be with his wife‚ Imari‚ for the birth of their first child.

In the circumstances, the selectors may have been tempted to retain Farhaan Behardien at the T20 helm‚ even though he led SA to defeat in a series against Sri Lanka in January. Perhaps that was considered.

"I would like to thank Farhaan Behardien for leading the side so ably in the recent series against Sri Lanka‚" convener Linda Zondi was quoted as saying in a Cricket SA release. "We are indeed fortunate in the quality of our team leaders, and Farhaan remains very much part of this group."

Hashim Amla‚ Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy have been rested for what promises to be the most forgettable segment of SA’s summer in England‚ which culminates in July’s Test series.

The only uncapped player in terms of the format named in the squad was Dwaine Pretorius.

The first of the three matches will be played in Southampton next Wednesday.

SA T20 squad: AB de Villiers (capt)‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Imran Tahir‚ David Miller‚ Morne Morkel‚ Chris Morris‚ Mangaliso Mosehle‚ Wayne Parnell‚ Dane Paterson‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Dwaine Pretorius‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Jon-Jon Smuts

