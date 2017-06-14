Cricket SA offered its own answer to questions over AB de Villiers’s captaincy ability on Tuesday when it named him to lead the national team in the T20 series against England.

De Villiers presided over SA’s 2-1 one-day series loss against England and their disastrous Champions Trophy campaign‚ in which they failed to reach the knockout stage.

Despite that, De Villiers was named T20 captain in the absence of regular skipper Faf du Plessis‚ who will return home to be with his wife‚ Imari‚ for the birth of their first child.

In the circumstances, the selectors may have been tempted to retain Farhaan Behardien at the T20 helm‚ even though he led SA to defeat in a series against Sri Lanka in January. Perhaps that was considered.