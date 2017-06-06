Sport / Cricket

CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Arthur shoves critics after humiliating defeat

06 June 2017 - 06:36 Agency Staff
Mickey Arthur. Picture: REUTERS
Mickey Arthur. Picture: REUTERS

Birmingham — Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur conceded his team were woeful in the Champions Trophy defeat against India, but said it was an insult to suggest the squad had regressed under him.

One of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament was a damp squib on Sunday as India dominated every aspect of a stop-start, rain-interrupted 124-run victory.

"That’s a total insult to say we’re playing even worse," said the South African, who took on the role a little more than a year ago, after his team succumbed meekly at a packed Edgbaston ground. "If you have a look at our records over the last year, we’ve won two series. We’ve got ourselves from nine to No8 [in the ODI rankings] and our brand of cricket has changed."

Pakistan won the toss, but nothing else went right for them as they dropped catches, persisted with bowlers who bled runs and folded inside 34 overs with the bat.

"We had a poor game," Arthur added. "But we’re obviously trying our best and we’re trying to change it. It’s not going to happen overnight.... Every time we go down to training, we try and get the basics right. We didn’t do it today. And that’s disappointing."

Reuters

Kudos for Amla, Tahir as Sri Lanka fined

The Proteas posted 299 at The Oval on Saturday, thanks to former captain Amla, who scored his 25th ODI century
Sport
1 day ago

Straight-talking AB de Villiers has ‘no idea’ how many runs SA needs

Ahead of the weekend’s clash with Sri Lanka, De Villiers confirms ‘It’s all about assessing on the day ... every wicket you play on is different’
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas play it cool ahead of the heat

Smiling and waving, players seem much in control
Sport
4 days ago

SA death bowling falters

Proteas chase Champions Trophy glory
Life
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kudos for Amla, Tahir as Sri Lanka fined
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bongmusa Mthembu wins his second Comrades Marathon
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Maiden Comrades win for Camille Herron
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Wayde van Niekerk not quite satisfied with his ...
Sport
5.
Greg Minnaar rips it up at Fort William
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.