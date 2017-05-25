Sport / Cricket

Trophy tougher than World Cup, says Kohli

25 May 2017 - 07:02 Agency Staff
Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS/ABHISHEK N CHINNAPPA
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said his side would be ruthless in defending their Champions Trophy title in June, describing the competition as tougher even than the World Cup.

India won the last Champions Trophy in 2013 and head into June’s tournament in England and Wales as favourites after a hugely successful home season with 10 Test wins.

They are No1 in the Test rankings after series wins over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, and hope to carry that form into the 50-over Champions Trophy.

"The hunger to win and ruthlessness is what we speak about all the time. In Test cricket we have done well with that mindset," Kohli told reporters here on Wednesday before the squad’s departure for England.

"That goes a long way in a tournament like this. If we think in that manner, we will get the results we want more often than not," he said.

India will play SA, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group B, while England, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand form Group A. The two top sides from each group will progress to the semifinals of the tournament.

Kohli, who was part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side in 2013 that claimed the trophy, said the eight-team event offered little room for error.

"I think because the tournament is much shorter and you have the top eight teams in the world, the competitiveness is much higher from the word go," said Kohli.

"In a World Cup you have league games and you have time to get into the tournament and dominate in the later half.

"But in the Champions Trophy you need to be on top of your game from game one. If not, then your chances go down pretty soon."

India have retained eight members of their title-winning squad that beat England in 2013.

The Indian skipper described wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni and veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh as "the two pillars" of the current Indian side.

"They have so much experience that if you give them freedom to play their own game in the middle order then I am sure they are the best judge of how to win a game," he said.

Kohli assumed the one-day international captaincy from Dhoni in January.

India begin their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham, but Kohli played down the hype surrounding the hotly anticipated clash.

"As a cricketer, you can’t even think of the nonstriker when you are facing a ball, so forget about things that are not in our control," Kohli said of playing Pakistan amid a tense political climate between the countries.

"Yes, an India-Pakistan game is always exciting for all the fans watching, but for us as cricketers it’s just a game of cricket," he said.

Kohli suffered a shoulder injury during the Australia series to miss the final game. He then returned to skipper Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, only to watch them end in last place.

AFP

