Security a concern for the Proteas in England

On Tuesday, cricket paled into insignificance on the eve of the first international of SA’s tour of England.

Talk of safety and security has replaced the usual debate about conditions, tactics and team make-up after a bomb blast at a pop concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured scores more.

"The players are uneasy; there was a lot of chatter at the breakfast table," SA’s team manager, Mohammed Moosajee, told reporters in Leeds, where the first one-day international will be played on Wednesday.

"I’m happy to say we’ve had constant communication from the ECB [England Cricket Board] and the security manager and there have been some reassurances and guarantees put in place. There is a heightened sense of awareness and of the security situation."

Moosajee said that awareness would lead to arrangements being beefed up.

"The hotel we will stay at when we are in Manchester for the last test match [from August 4 to 8] is walking distance from where the events unfolded [on Monday]," he said.

The Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in London, Birmingham and Cardiff from June 1 to 18, between the ODI and Test series, could provide targets for more attacks.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) moved to reassure the public that the event would be secure.

"We operate on advice from our tournament security directorate — in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities — to ensure we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments," an ICC statement read. "We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels. The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe."

Moosajee said that being in a country considered safer than many others had influenced the South Africans’ reaction to the bombing.

"There was no mention of us even thinking of abandoning the tour," he said. "If the intelligence information provided tells us something else, then obviously, we will have to reconsider.

"A lot of it is a perception in the sense that you are coming to a first world country; generally the measures are in place to provide that kind of security." Not that the South Africans were complacent: "If someone has planned for an attack to happen you can have all the intelligence in place but if something is going to fail on the day, it’s going to happen."

But they understood their role in not allowing fear to stop people living life as they choose.

"I don’t think that, as sportspeople, we should allow ourselves to be held to ransom because otherwise you won’t have world events; you won’t have touring teams."

Were the players scared by what had happened?

"There was uneasiness," Moosajee said. "I am not sure you can say frightened; there were a lot of questions and rightly so.

"Players deserve to have the answers from the questions they pose."

More happily, questions over the fitness of AB de Villiers — who missed SA’s tour matches against Sussex and Northamptonshire on Friday and Sunday with a respiratory issue — have been answered. He has been cleared to play on Wednesday. It will end an absence from the national team from March 5 in which he missed the test series in New Zealand.

Quinton de Kock scored a century in the tour matches and there were half-centuries for Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller and Wayne Parnell.

SA will be less confident about their attack, what with five of the nine bowlers used on tour conceding more than a run a ball.

